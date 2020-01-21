Election 2020: Dublin Rathdown constituency profile

Dublin Rathdown (three seats)

Current: 1FG, 1 GP, 1 Ind

It is very difficult to take anything for granted in this ferociously competitive and notoriously capricious three-seater, currently home to two Cabinet ministers in Shane Ross and Josepha Madigan. Neither will be reassured by recent history in Dublin Rathdown – the list of high-profile (and frequently ministerial) scalps claimed by the voters of this constituency is long and impressive, including Alan Shatter, Eamon Ryan, Alex White, Liz O’Donnell and others.

A hyper-competitive field also features Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin and high-profile Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond, who will be hoping his visibility as chair of the Seanad Brexit committee will translate into a battle that will be fought on more parochial lines.

Notwithstanding its apparent buoyancy in national polls, observers feel Fianna Fáil will struggle to make its presence felt in Rathdown. Cllr Shay Brennan is the party’s lead candidate, but recent attempts to parachute new names into the constituency in the shape of Justin McAleese and Olivia Buckley are hardly a ringing endorsement from HQ. Meanwhile, the presence of Dublin City Council member Deirdre Conroy on the FF ticket has puzzled veterans in this part of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, raising questions over how committed Fianna Fáil is to the pitched battle in this rapidly-growing section of the commuter belt.

Strong local candidate

Labour’s Cllr Lettie McCarthy is seen as a strong local candidate and a big vote-getter in her home turf of Stepaside, but again may struggle for transfers and visibility elsewhere in the constituency, and more recognisable political faces are likely to blot out the sun for her.

Most observers feel Madigan and Martin are likely to retain their seats, with Ross left in a tussle for the final seat with Richmond. Ross won almost a quarter of the first-preference vote here in 2016, and a repeat performance of such strength is unlikely. Ever a polarising figure, Ross will have to do well on first-preference votes to hold off Richmond, as he may transfer poorly. He lost two councillors in local elections last May, and a third has distanced herself from the Minister for Transport. Ross’s accessibility to voters, his prominence during the FAI scandal and his ground work will all stand to him, but voters could also be swayed by Richmond’s relative youth and the fact he is raising a family in the constituency.

The credibility of commitments from candidates on quality-of-life issues and service provision will be a major deciding factor for voters faced with long commutes, crammed Luas carriages and competition for school places. The signs are pointing to a tight race where nobody is truly safe. Alan Shatter’s cryptic tweet of last weekend suggests he is finding it hard to watch the general election from the sidelines – were he to enter the race, a dynamic contest could become entirely chaotic. That may just appeal to the former Minister for Justice.

Prediction: Madigan (FG), Martin (GP), and one from Ross (Ind) and Richmond (FG)