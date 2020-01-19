Election 2020: Dublin Bay South constituency profile

Dublin Bay South (four seats)

Current: 2 FG, 1 Green, 1 FF

Dublin Bay South is true blue territory and a real Fine Gael heartland, home constituency of embattled Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy and straight-talking TD Kate O’Connell.

But the surge to the Greens makes party leader Eamon Ryan likely to top the poll and he will retain his seat.

The party’s stunning local elections success has analysts predicting two seats if there are two candidates.

The party leader ruled it out as “too presumptuous” and expressed a perennial TD fear that he was “not as safe as houses”.

The overall story is five candidates for four seats – the four outgoing TDs and popular Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys, who lost his Dáil seat in 2016.

Sighs of relief were heard across the constituency when Independent Senator Michael McDowell ended rife speculation and decided not to run.

The former tánaiste would have disrupted both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil but the seat of well-regarded Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan should be secure.

The Green surge has swallowed much of the left-wing vote as well as some “soft” Fine Gael support.

State pension age increase

Health and housing feature on the campaign trail here but voters are also irritated by the State pension age increase to 67.

Labour’s chances depend on the level of swing away from Fine Gael and on how big the Green first-count vote is.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is likely to top the poll and he will retain his seat. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

If Ryan gets a full quota and is elected on the first count, there is little in the way of transfers for Humphreys, but a two-thirds quota for the Greens and one-third for Labour significantly boosts Labour’s prospects.

Despite ferocious criticism, to consider the Minster for Housing to be in trouble is to misunderstand what a Fine Gael heartland this is, according to expert observers. Others insist, however, that “he is in trouble”.

Murphy is seen, despite the trenchant criticism, as implementing party housing policy and the electorate likes having a minister in the constituency.

There is more concern for outspoken O’Connell, a leading light in the abortion referendum campaign. Effective vote management secured her seat in a head-to-head battle with Lucinda Creighton in 2016.

There is no love lost between Murphy and O’Connell but some insist that for Fine Gael to be in government they have to hold the two seats and vote management may come into play again.

This is not a Sinn Féin constituency despite a solid performance last time around from Chris Andrews. Social Democrats candidate Sarah Durcan lost out in her bid for a council seat.

Last time around, there were about 300 votes between Fine Gael’s O’Connell and Labour’s Humphreys. It could be the same this time.

This constituency has changed at every election since the foundation of the State. Will this one be different?

Prediction: FG 2, FF 1, Greens 1 (no change)

Confirmed candidates: Eoghan Murphy TD (FG), Kate O’Connell TD (FG), Jim O’Callaghan TD (FF), Eamon Ryan TD (Green), Cllr Chris Andrews (SF), Senator Kevin Humphreys (Labour), Sarah Durcan (Social Democrats), Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua)