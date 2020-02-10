Election 2020: Denis Naughten (Independent)

Outgoing Independent TD Denis Naughten retained his seat in the Dáil, despite the controversy over the national broadband plan during his tenure as communications minister.

Naughten (46) is a former Fine Gael TD who lost the whip in 2011 over the government’s decision to close Roscommon County Hospital’s emergency department.

In 2018, he resigned as minister for communications after it emerged he had attended several private meetings with David McCourt, the head of the sole remaining bidder for the national broadband plan contract.

A scientist by profession, Naughten won his first general election seat in 1997. He was re-elected in 2007 in the constituency of Roscommon/South Leitrim and held several front-bench positions for the party in opposition, in the areas of immigration, agriculture, transport and employment.

From Drum, Co Roscommon, he is the son of the late Liam Naughten, a Fine Gael TD and senator. He is married to Mary Teirnan and they have four children.