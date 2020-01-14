Election 2020 dark horses: Potential surprises

Some candidates – and possible candidates – who might just make the 33rd Dáil

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Saoirse McHugh: she has a big personality, but a victory would still be a big deal. Photograph: Andrew Hamilton

Saoirse McHugh: she has a big personality, but a victory would still be a big deal. Photograph: Andrew Hamilton

 

In every election, there are surprises. Remember Moosajee Bhamjee, a psychiatrist who won a seat in Labour “Spring Tide” in 1992 in Clare?

Saoirse McHugh (Mayo)

McHugh performed well for the Greens in the European Parliament elections in the Midlands North-West constituency, but the Greens have just 1 per cent support in the constituency in which she is now running. However, Mayo backed Mulranny GP Jerry Cowley previously. McHugh has a big personality, but a victory would still be a big deal.

Peter Casey. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Peter Casey. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

Peter Casey (Donegal)

Casey’s decision to stand affects the two Inishowen candidates, Charlie McConalogue and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn. Casey’s appeal has been on the slide for the past year and he failed to live up to his own expectations in the European elections. Still, potential for disruption.

Marian Harkin. Photograph: Keith Heneghan
Marian Harkin. Photograph: Keith Heneghan

Marian Harkin ( Sligo-Leitrim)

Harkin is a huge vote-getter and was courted by Fine Gael. It is difficult to see her not winning a seat in her former constituency, which she represented as a TD before being elected an MEP. Fianna Fáil would be the obvious casualty.

Malcolm Noonan
Malcolm Noonan

Malcolm Noonan ( Carlow-Kilkenny)

The Green councillor is based in Kilkenny city but this mainly rural constituency has had a Green TD: Carlow-based Mary White. The party’s local election support was relatively low but if there is a gale behind the Greens, Noonan could be one of its unexpected TDs.

Pádraig Ó Céidigh. File photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy
Pádraig Ó Céidigh. File photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Pádraig Ó Céidigh (Galway West)

Connemara businessman Ó Céidigh, a Senator, is well known in the constituency and has been approached in the past by most parties. If he stood, either as an independent or for a party, he would be in immediate contention for a seat.

Verona Murphy. Photograph: Patrick Browne
Verona Murphy. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Verona Murphy (Wexford)

Another disrupter. Murphy’s controversial comments on immigration have been divisive but she has shown she can attract a vote. Her candidacy will be of particular concern to Fine Gael.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.