Election 2020: Danny Healy Rae (Independent)
Kerry – Elected sixth count
Danny Healy Rae: continues a proud family tradition of representing Kerry in Dáil Éireann: Photograph: Alan Betson
First elected in 2016, Danny Healy-Rae is the brother of fellow Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae and the son of the late Jackie.
Prior to entering national politics, the 65-year-old was a member of Kerry County Council from 2003 to 2016 for the Killarney electoral area.
He attracted some controversy for speaking out in favour of a more lenient attitude to drinking and driving, as a way of reducing rural isolation
He is a well-known politician, who is often outspoken and boisterous in Dáil debates and discussions. Healy-Rae is known for his conservative views, and is publicly pro-life, against same-sex marriage and same-sex adoption.
He has also denied global warming and vehemently opposes Ireland’s carbon tax.
Following his election on Sunday, he faced political backlash for saying: “To hell with the planet and the fellas that say we must save the planet and forget about the people”.
He later apologised and withdrew the remarks.