Election 2020: Counting of votes to begin at 9am across country

Counting of votes cast in Saturday’s general election is due to get under way at 9am this morning in count centres across the country.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are set for an extraordinary tie in their share of the vote in general election, according to the results of the Ipsos MRBI exit poll, with all three parties winning almost the same share of the vote.

The results of the poll for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD are as follows: Fianna Fáil 22.2 per cent, Fine Gael 22.4 per cent, Sinn Féin 22.3 per cent, the Green Party 7.9 per cent, Labour 4.6 per cent, the Social Democrats 3.4 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit 2.8 per cent and independents/others 14.5 per cent.

The poll was taken today at 250 locations across the State, among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has a margin of error of 1.3 per cent.

If these figures are reproduced when the votes are counted on Sunday, it means that the outcome of the election will depend entirely on the parties’ ability to turn their share of the vote into Dáil seats - with Sinn Féin likely to struggle to match Fianna Fáil’s and Fine Gael’s return in seats. A hung Dáil is virtually certain.

While seat projections from these figures should be treated with a high degree of caution at this stage, the results suggest that Fianna Fáil will vie with Fine Gael to be the largest party in the next Dáil but also that both will have too few seats to anchor a majority coalition on their own.

The possible make-up of the next government will not become clear until the seats are filled and negotiations get under way between the parties. However, those negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward, with pre-election pledges on coalition making any government arrangement difficult.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has ruled out coalition with either Fine Gael or Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said he will not enter government with Sinn Féin, but could be open to a deal with Fianna Fáil.

If replicated when the votes are counted, the results will be a spectacular breakthrough for Sinn Féin, which will achieve by far its best result ever in a general election.

However, the stated desire of the party to participate in the next government is unlikely to be realised unless Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil retreat from their pre-election positions of ruling out any such coalition.

There will be live coverage of teh count over the next few days on irishtimes.com with our liveblog, podcasts and analysis as well as up to the minute results from all constituencies.