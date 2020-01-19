Election 2020: Cork South-Central constituency profile

Cork South-Central (four seats)

Current: 2 FF, 1 FG, 1 SF

Cork South-Central has long been a bellwether constituency and, notwithstanding the fact it is loaded with big-beast candidates in Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath, it may well prove so again.

Over the years, this constituency has reflected national trends, returning at various elections Progressive Democrats, Labour and Sinn Féin TDs, with its electorate capturing the national mood on each occasion with their choices.

The constituency is broadly middle class with working-class enclaves in Togher, Ballyphehane and Mahon, while it also includes the commuter town of Carrigaline as well as Cork Lower Harbour, home to many pharmaceuticals.

Aside from national issues such as health and housing, perhaps the greatest concern locally is transport, with the proposed upgrade of the N28 to motorway provoking protest from residents in Douglas and Rochestown.

Generally, the congestion of the N40 South Ring Road is a daily occurrence and demands for improved public transport, including possibly a light rail system linking Blackrock to Ballincollig is likely to feature on the doorsteps.

For many harbour residents, the other major local issue is the proposed incinerator at Ringaskiddy, which local groups have been opposing for nearly two decades and is currently the subject of a High Court challenge.

Most observers agree that Cork South-Central is one of the most predictable constituencies, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil spokesman on finance Michael McGrath all safe.

The only issue to be decided, aside from who tops the poll, is who will take the last seat won in 2016 by Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, when he squeezed out sitting Fine Gael TD Jerry Buttimer, outpolling him by 12.55 per cent to 11.53 per cent.

Renewing their rivalry

Both Ó Laoghaire and Buttimer will be renewing their rivalry on the doorsteps this time out but joining them in the mix will be newly elected Green Party councillor Lorna Bogue, who ran in 2016 when she took just 2,064 (3.71 per cent) first preferences.

But Bogue will be hugely buoyed up this time around by her own personal performance in last year’s local elections, when she won 2,207 first preferences, or 13.99 per cent of the vote, in the South East Ward.

Also providing her with a major boost was the performance of the Greens generally, with the party upping its vote across Cork city by more than 7 per cent and capturing four council seats – three of them in southside wards.

The upswing in Green Party fortunes contrasts with a drop in support of almost 12 per cent for Sinn Féin in the local elections, which cost it four council seats and which, if replicated on February 8th, would be disastrous for Ó Laoghaire.

Interestingly, across the three southside city council wards and the Carrigaline ward of Cork County Council, which make up the vast majority of Cork South-Central, the Greens outpolled Sinn Féin by more than 1,500 votes.

If the Green tide which saw the party fare so well in the local and European elections continues to surge next month, then there is a very good chance that Bogue will take the seat held by party colleague Dan Boyle from 2002 to 2007.

Prediction: FF 2, FG 1, Greens 1

Candidates: Lorna Bogue (GP), Jerry Buttimer (FG), Simon Coveney (FG), Anna Daly (Aontú), Ciara Kennedy (Lab), Micheál Martin (FF), Michael McGrath (FF), Patricia O’Dwyer (Soc Dem), Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF), Bobby Murray Walsh (PBP)