Election 2020: Ciarán Cannon (Fine Gael)

Ciarán Cannon is the veteran of the Galway constituency, having been first elected in 2011. He has served as minister of state for the diaspora and international development following his appointment in June 2017.

He previously served as minister of state for training and skills from 2011 to 2014. His first elevation to national politics was when he was appointed a senator in 2007.

Critically this time out, his vote held up in his main bailiwick of mid-Galway, and he retained strong support in south Galway while running mate Cllr Pete Roche, who polled strongly in North Galway, transferred strongly to him when eliminated.

He lives in Carrabane near Athenry, south Galway, where he has a small theatre – and often features as a popular local musician.