Election 2020: Chris Andrews (Sinn Féin)

Chris Andrews (55) returns to the Dáil after a nine-year gap after taking the second seat in Dublin Bay South. From a prominent Fianna Fáil family – his father and grandfather were both TDs for the party – Andrews was first elected to Leinster House for Fianna Fáil in 2007. He lost his seat four years later and subsequently joined Sinn Féin, shortly after it emerged he was using an anonymous Twitter account to attack party leader Micheál Martin and constituency rival Jim O’Callaghan.

A graduate of community and youth work from NUI Maynooth, he works as a workshop supervisor at the Mendicity Institute. He is married with two children.

Speaking after his election victory, he identified housing as the main issue for voters on the doorsteps. A incident during the election campaign when a homeless man was critically injured by Dublin’s Grand Canal played a huge role in determining people’s voting intentions, he said.