Election 2020: Catherine Martin (Green Party)

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin comfortably secured her Dublin Fingal seat, first won in 2016 on her first attempt for the Dáil. She has consistently highlighted the need for more women in politics and founded and chairs the Irish Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, a cross-party women’s caucus in Leinster House.

Formerly a teacher of music and English at St Tiernan’s Community school in Dundrum, she is a member of the Oireachtas Education Committee and has also championed issues around childcare and parental leave as well as promoting the party’s climate change agenda and pursuing more cross-party co-operation in the Dáil.

First elected to the Dundrum Ward of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in 2014, she joined the Green Party in 2007, weeks after the birth of her first child and now has three children. Her husband Francis Duffy is a Green Party councillor on South Dublin County Council.

A fluent Irish speaker, she regularly uses the language in her Dáil speeches.