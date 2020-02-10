Election 2020: Carol Nolan (Indedpendent)

Independent Carol Nolan first entered the Dáil in 2016, when she was a member of Sinn Féin.

In March 2018, she was suspended from the Republican party for three months for voting against legislation to allow for a referendum on the repeal of the Eight Amendment, support for which had been adopted at the party’s Ard Fheis.

As a result of the party’s stance on abortion, she resigned from Sinn Féin in June of that year.

A primary teacher of 12 years and former Gaelscoil principal, Nolan was elected to Offaly County Council for Sinn Féin in the 2014 local elections in the Birr electoral area.

An advocate for equal education opportunities for children, the 41-year-old married mother of two attained a masters degree in special and inclusive education in 2011.

She has campaigned for improvements to services such including occupational and speech therapy for children with special needs.