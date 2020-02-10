Election 2020: Brian Leddin (Green Party)

Limerick’s first-ever Green Party TD, Brian Leddin, took the last seat in the constituency in the ninth and final count.

Elected to Limerick City and County Council in the local elections last May, he was an active member of the council’s travel and transport committee.

His personal political priorities are to develop a serious response to climate change and to deliver a better quality of life for Limerick residents.

Leddin (38) has expressed a willingness to work with all political parties to deliver the best for both his constituency and the State overall.

An engineering graduate from the University of Limerick, Leddin also holds a degree in renewable energy, and works as an engineer.

Involved in local activism for many years, he established the Limerick Cycling Campaign in 2017.

Proud of his roots, the new Green Party TD has said there is no place he would rather live than Limerick.