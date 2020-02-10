Election 2020: Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)

Outgoing TD Barry Cowen has been re-elected in the new five-seater Laois-Offaly constituency.

Cowen (52) is the party’s spokesman on public expenditure and reform, and previously held the position of front-bench spokesman on environment and local government, and spokesman on social protection.

Cowen, a married father of four, was first elected to Offaly County Council in 1999, where he served until he was elected to the Dáil in 2011.

The auctioneer and Clara native was elected to the seat vacated by his brother, former taoiseach Brian Cowen, who bowed out of politics ahead of the 2011 general election. A Cowen has represented Offaly for Fianna Fáil in the Dáil continuously since 1977.

Barry’s father Bernard Cowen was elected to the Dáil from 1969 but lost the seat in 1973. He regained it in 1977 and held it until his death in 1984. This triggered a by-election, which was won by the then 24-year-old Brian Cowen.