Election 2020: ‘As a minority in a country you need to participate’

Kamal Uddin first ran in a general election in 2016 as an independent. Four years later the Bangladeshi-born business owner is back on the Mayo ticket as a Labour candidate.

Canvassing for a second general election is much easier than the first time, says Mr Uddin, who has lived in Ireland for more than two decades and runs a petrol station in Castlebar.

Labour Party General Election candidate Kamal Uddin with trees to give to people while canvassing in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photograph: Keith Heneghan

“I’m going back to the same people and they accept me. They see that I’m a hard worker and believe in my desire for change.”

Mr Uddin says he joined the Labour party last year because of their focus on “building equality in society”. A small number of people have reacted badly when he knocks on their doors but the majority are accepting of a political candidate from a different background.

“There were maybe one or two negatives when they see you’re from a different background with a different skin colour. But 99 per cent of Mayo people are very accepting and there’s no racism towards me. Mayo is going to show in this election that there’s no room for racism, it doesn’t matter what colour you are.”

Instead of handing out leaflets outlining his policy commitments, Mr Uddin has been distributing birch saplings, which he encourages constituents to plant in their gardens. “We have to think about the next generation environmentally. I have a plan to plant 5,000 trees. I’ve started this in Mayo but I hope all politicians can follow and then the whole country will be green.”

Labour Party general election candidate Kamal Uddin giving a tree to a constituent while canvassing in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Photograph: Keith Heneghan

‘Politics has to do with everyone’s future’

On the other side of the country, in the Dublin Fingal Constituency, Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor is canvassing in his hometown of Balbriggan as a People Before Profit candidate. He ran unsuccessfully in the 2019 local elections but is optimistic about Saturday’s vote.

While Mr Uwhumiakpor says most people have responded positively to his campaign, he was dismayed by a recent Facebook post which poked fun at his surname as “another wifi password looking for votes up in Balbriggan”.

Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Asked if he considered the statement racist, Mr Uwhumiakpor says on reflection he believes it was just meant as a joke and is trying not to take the comment personally.

“I was taken aback. I’ve lived here for almost 14 years so I think I understand the Irish sense of humour. But sometimes people misuse humour. There are lots of Irish names that are difficult to pronounce but they are unique and they have their own importance.

“But my name shouldn’t be the main issue, there are lots of problems in the country that we should be focussing on rather than dwelling on my name.”

Mr Uwhumiakpor believes most constituents around Balbriggan are looking for a change in government and has witnessed real anger around the cost of renting and childcare.

He has also encountered new Irish citizens who choose not to vote because they became disillusioned by the corrupt politics in their home countries.

“I try to explain that this is a different society, it’s more transparent. I hope as time goes on they’ll understand that politics has to do with everyone’s future. If we have good leaders today then we have a future tomorrow. As a minority in a country you need to participate.”