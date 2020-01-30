Election 2020: Are we really seeing a Sinn Féin ‘surge’?
Despite rise in polls, history suggests Mary Lou McDonald still has a fight on her hands
Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Mary Lou McDonald. The party could be on the verge of a major breakthrough, with polls tracking a big increase in support since late last year. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
What about that Sinn Féin “surge”?
The Sinn Féin “surge” has been the story of the election so far. Buoyed by successive opinion poll results which show support for the party has increased strongly since last year, Sinn Féin frontbenchers, TDs and canvassers have a pep in their step as the election campaign heads for its decisive stage. The party believes it could be on the verge of a decisive breakthrough, forcing itself into contention as a party of government and transforming the big two of Irish politics into a big three.