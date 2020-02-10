Election 2020: Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour)

It’s a case of second time around for Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who was elected in General Election 2020 in Dublin Bay North without reaching the quota.

Ó Ríordáin (43) was previously elected a TD for the party in 2011 and was appointed a minister of state in 2014, but was drummed out when Labour was decimated in the general election that followed in 2016.

A former teacher and principal of St Laurence O’Toole’s primary school in Dublin’s north inner city, he served as a member of Dublin City Council from 2004 to 2011, and was deputy mayor in 2006. After losing his Dáil seat in 2016, he succeeded in getting elected to the Seanad.

Married to former journalist Aine Kerr, he describes himself as a keen sports fan and a theatre enthusiast, and he trains a local ladies Gaelic football team in Clontarf.