Election 2020: Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil)

From Portumna, Anne Rabbitte was first elected in 2016. She worked 25 years for financial institutions and ran a community childcare facility prior to becoming a TD. In the previous Dáil, she was party spokeswoman on children and youth affairs

The southeastern part of Galway East constituency held good for Rabbitte, who came under most pressure from Sinn Féin during the campaign in what is usually a conservative constituency dominated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Her campaign was concentrated on affordable childcare; greater support for agriculture – especially in light of recent fodder and tillage crises – and more resources to tackle rural crime.