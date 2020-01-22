Election 2020: Amicable splits and potential bedfellows in first leaders’ debate

Acrimonious break-ups, amicable splits and potential bedfellows.

No, it was not an episode of Love Island, this was the first head-to-head leaders debate between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin on Virgin Media News.

“You could have dumped them much earlier,” Pat Kenny reminded Mr Martin, referencing the confidence and supply agreement. Not so, he retorted, they had to stay together for the sake of Brexit.

Questioned about the philosophical difference between the two parties, Varadkar pointed out that in the past, in all of Fine Gael’s relationships with other parties they “parted as friends” and that it “ended amicably” with the Labour Party whereas the opposition’s pairings “collapsed in scandal and acrimony.”

Asked if it was time that they both “got together and reunited” likes days of old, Varadkar admitted that if pressed, he would prop up a Fianna Fáil minority Government or even form a coalition.

Observers outside the studio, who had pulled up a couch under a TV to watch the debate, whistled gently.

In an anti-room, three ministers watched on. Paschal Donohoe, Simon Harris and Regina Doherty had arrived shortly after 9pm in a show of support for the Taoiseach. Mr Martin, in comparison, had arrived with his advisor.

As was expected, the debate turned to the fortunes of the economy both past and present with the Fianna Fáil leader tackled on a claim that the economy has only just got back on track in the last two to three years partly thanks to the legacy of Fianna Fáil pre-2011.

While Mr Martin did reference the “global meltdown” and admit his party “made mistakes,” Varadkar was quick off the mark to claim that there had been no real change since then.

This, said Martin, made “no sense.”

The two were then asked about what the public’s perception is of them; conservative with a small c” for Mr Martin, or “lacking empathy” for Mr Varadkar?

“I know people say that about me but I care deeply about the country and the problems that people face. I can’t put it into words as well as my opponent...but I do it in actions,” the Taoiseach faltered. It was a rare glimpse of emotion.

There were skirmishes on housing and health with both leaders tearing apart each other’s election pledges resulting in Mr Martin asking his opponent “have you any shame at all.”

The retort was swift: “we are both former health ministers, (but) I am willing to accept we didn’t get everything right. You’d swear he was a brilliant health minister... it is unbelievable arrogance.”

Pat Kenny later mused that if either men had an unfortunate accident, both would get preferential access in an emergency ward.

Not so, said Leo Varadkar.

“In an emergency, if I have a heart attack or I have a stroke, or God forbid Micheál does...” at which a peel of laughter could be heard outside the studio.

There was a more unusual moment later in the debate - which featured a silence that was around three seconds too long - when both were asked if they had ever taken illegal drugs. No, said, Micheál. The Fine Gael leader said he had answered that question in an interview with Hot Press many years ago. And that answer was? Yes. It was the most awkward moment of the debate, but mainly because of the prolonged delay in answering the question.

After the break the two discussed Brexit and their problems with Sinn Féin. The Fianna Fáil leader took a hard line saying it was a moral issue.

The debate ended the way it started, with musings and hand-wringing over who would do business with who after the election.