Election 2020: All you need to know about the upcoming general election

When is the general election happening?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced the general election will be held on Saturday, February 8th. He met with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday, where the 32nd Dáil was dissolved. This means the Dáil will not meet tomorrow and the election campaign is underway.

Why is there an election on a Saturday?

A Saturday polling day is unusual with all elections in recent decades taking place on a Thursday or Friday. However, Ireland’s historic 1918 election was held on a Saturday in December while the Nice Referendum and Children’s Referendum were also held on Saturdays.

The Taoiseach said he decided to hold the election on a Saturday to make voting easier for families with children. “I do so knowing the inconvenience to families of a polling day on a weekday during school term – time off work, lost income, increased childcare costs,” he said. “I also want to make it easier for students and those working away from home to cast their votes.”

Wait, February 8th sounds familiar. Is something else on that day?

Good point. Ireland is playing Wales at the Aviva stadium in rugby’s Six Nations Championship on the 8th while the Dublin-Monaghan national football league is also scheduled to take place in Croke Park.

Sinn Féin want to give workers & families a break, deliver for local communities & stand up for ordinary people



Who is in charge for the next three weeks?

Varadkar will remain Taoiseach and Simon Coveney Tánaiste, and all other ministers will stay on until the new Dáil is formed. TDs, however, are no longer TDs.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, whose party is running with the slogan 'an Ireland for all'.

What are the different political parties promising me?

Fine Gael has moved on from their 2016 slogan of “let’s keep the recovery going” to “a future to look forward to” while Fianna Fáil is sticking with its 2016 slogan of “An Ireland for All”. The decision to re-use these words is because “it’s not a slogan, it is a philosophy, it is a viewpoint,” said Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. “We want to bring people in from the cold.”

The Green Party has not yet announced an official slogan but party leader Eamon Ryan said the focus is on “thinking forward”. “We’re at the start of a new decade and we have to think forward. What we’ll be saying to people is if you think Ireland should be going green then you should vote Green.”

The Labour party had not formally announced a slogan by Tuesday afternoon but Senator Ivana Bacik, director of elections for the party, said the campaign would focus on “real solutions including five non-negotiable proposals on housing, health, work, children and climate”.

Sinn Féin tweeted that they would “give workers and families a break, deliver for local communities and stand up for ordinary people”. A vote for Sinn Féin is a vote for “Irish unity”, posted the party.

People Before Profit tweeted that people should “vote to break the cycle of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil”, while the Social Democrats tweeted for people to “vote for better, hope for better”.