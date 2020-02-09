Election 2020: Aindrias Moynihan (Fianna Fáil)

One of the few fluent Irish speakers in the Dáil, Aindrias Moynihan (52) regularly speaks as Gaeilge and advocates for the language, most recently during a debate on legislation to ensure 20 per cent of public service recruits have Irish.

The third generation of his family involved in Fianna Fáil politics, he is the son of former TD Donal Moynihan and grandson of James Moynihan, a county councillor from 1928 until 1970.

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps he served on Cork County Council in the Blarney-Macroom electoral area from 2003 until his election to the Dáil in 2016.

Based in Macroom he also developed a support base in Ballincollig which assisted his election four years ago and helped secure it this time around.

Married with four children, he has a degree in engineering and a diploma in marketing and management.

Last year it emerged that he made the largest number of representations of any TD to the Revenue on behalf of constituents in 2018-18.