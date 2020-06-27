Eight high-profile Fine Gael ministers have lost their Cabinet positions following the carve-up of roles between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that his new team of seven senior Ministers met on Saturday afternoon and “it seemed like the room was empty.”

High-profile political casualties include Richard Bruton who is the outgoing Minister for Communications and Climate Action. In recent times he was instrumental in helping the three parties get the Programme for Government deal over the line and there was some surprise in political circles that he had not been given a senior ministry this time around.

Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan, who has served as Minister for Justice since the appointment of Leo Varadkar as taoiseach in 2017, also lost out on a Cabinet role. He has been replaced by Meath East TD Helen McEntee who has been promoted.

Outgoing Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/ The Irish Times

Former Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan has also lost out but it is understood that she will be given a junior ministry. The names of the new ministers of state are expected to be announced early next week.

Josepha Madigan has also lost out. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Dublin Bay South TD Eoghan Murphy has lost his job as Minister for Housing and he is not expected to get the nod for a junior role either. He is expected to instead take up a position which will link the party organisation and the parliamentary party. Mr Murphy’s role had proven controversial in recent years as the crisis in housing and homelessness took hold.

Outgoing Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Outgoing Minister for Education Joe McHugh has also lost out on a seat at the Cabinet table. Mr McHugh has been a prominent figure in recent weeks as he attempted to navigate the future direction of schooling in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joe McHugh lost his role as Minister for Education. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Other Fine Gael figures who lost out include outgoing Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, outgoing Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring and outgoing Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe who sat at Cabinet.

In the new Cabinet there are six Fine Gael ministers, six Fianna Fáil ministers and three Green Party ministers. Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary is the Government chief whip and will sit at Cabinet. There are also two super junior ministers: Hildegarde Naughten for Fine Gael and Pippa Hackett for the Green Party.

Many of those who lost out will be hoping for an appointment as a minister of state next week.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens intend to appoint 20 such ministers.

This would be the joint highest number on record, alongside the Fianna Fáil-Green Party government of 2007 led by Bertie Ahern.

The three parties intend to split the 20 posts on the basis of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael getting eight ministers of state each, with the Green Party getting four.