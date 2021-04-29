Edwin Poots declares his candidacy for the leadership of the DUP

The North’s Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, has put his name forward for the leadership of the DUP.

Mr Poots is the first to officially declare his interest in the vacancy following the resignation of Arlene Foster on Wednesday and is understood to be the front-runner for the position.

In a post on social media on Thursday, he said he was a “proud Northern Ireland man, I love this people and this place, and it faces many challenging times.

“It is with this in mind I’m putting my name forward for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party,” he said.

“I look forward to the engagement and the debate with colleagues and the wider public in this contest.

“Northern Ireland is a place that has had many great things over this last 100 years. I wish to see us rebuild, revitalise, reinvigorate and revive for the next hundred,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Foster has returned to Stormont Executive business as focus within her party shifts to the race to succeed her as DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster participated in virtual meetings of the devolved powersharing administration on Thursday, less than 24 hours after announcing her planned resignation in the face of an internal revolt against her leadership.

One Stormont source described the exchanges between ministers as “business-like”.

With Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin co-chairing proceedings, the Executive held its weekly discussion on the Covid-19 response before adjourning and then reconvening for a separate meeting on Brexit issues.

Mrs Foster is standing down as DUP leader on May 28th and as First Minister at the end of June.

The 50-year-old Fermanagh and South Tyrone Assembly Member has also signalled an intention to quit politics altogether, with Wednesday’s resignation statement speaking of preparing to “depart the political stage”.

Attention now turns to who will replace her at head of both her party and Northern Ireland’s devolved government.

MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson, both viewed as moderates, are among the names emerging as potential successors, along with Mr Poots.

There is some speculation that when Mrs Foster does depart, the twin roles she currently occupies could be split, with one politician taking on the role of party leader and another being appointed First Minister.

That would potentially allow an MP to lead the party from Westminster while an MLA takes on the First Minister’s job.

While Mrs Foster had been under mounting pressure from disgruntled DUP supporters for months, the pace at which her grip on power slipped this week has surprised many.

Her resignation came a day after party colleagues unhappy with her leadership moved against her, with a majority of senior elected representatives signing a letter of no confidence.

Discontent at the DUP’s Brexit strategy was a major factor, with party rank-and-file laying some of the blame for the emergence of an Irish Sea border at her door.

Traditionalists from the party’s religious fundamentalist wing also harboured concerns over positions Mrs Foster had taken on some social issues, including a decision to abstain in a vote on so-called gay conversion therapy. - Additional reporting PA