DUP says it cannot support current Brexit deal

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds have said the party cannot support the current revised Brexit deal as it stands.

In a statement, they said they “could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues” and that there is a “lack of clarity on VAT”, adding that the party will continue to work with the Government to try to get a “sensible” Brexit deal.

The full DUP statement released in a Tweet on Thursday morning reads as follows:

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT

“We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Sterling fell after the news emerged. It fell 0.5 per cent versus the euro to as low as 86.81 pence , before steadying.

More to follow