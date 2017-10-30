DUP calls on Britain to set budget as NI talks stall

The DUP has called for the British government to set a budget for Northern Ireland as hopes of a deal with Sinn Féin to restore Stormont fade.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has previously said he will legislate for a budget this week if the two parties cannot reach agreement on Monday.

If a deal is struck on Monday, which seems highly unlikely, Mr Brokenshire would return to London to arrange legislation to form an Executive.

If the event of there being no deal, it is likely he would make a statement on Tuesday.

The DUP has said it will not accept “a bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others” and called for Mr Brokenshire to set a budget.

A spokesman said the DUP wants to see an Executive set up and warned Sinn Féin “will have to realise that an agreement will only be possible when they drop red line demands”.

“We will continue our discussions on the basis we believe devolution is best for Northern Ireland.

“Given Sinn Féin have dragged their feet over the last 10 months, the Secretary of State should bring forward a budget to bring a measure of good government to Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said a deal can be done but “it must be a deal for all in society”.

“A deal in the political talks needs to be a deal for all in our society and not just for the political leaderships of unionism,” he said. “If the political institutions are to be sustainable then they must be restored on the basis of equality, rights and respect.

“That requires an end to the DUP’s denial of rights citizens enjoy everywhere else on these islands, language rights, marriage rights and the right to a coroner’s court.”

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since the Executive and Assembly was collapsed in January.

Disagreement over an Irish Language Act is the main stumbling block but same-sex civil marriage rights, a Bill of Rights and legacy inquest funding are also among the areas being discussed.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long is calling for an external mediator to be appointed in the stalled Stormont talks.

The public is losing confidence in the main parties and want a return to devolved government, she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Long said she did not think an agreement was likely any time soon and the prospect of a deal by the end of the week was “pretty bleak.”

“It’s not a question of whether there will be an agreement, it is now a question of whether the will is there for a deal to be done.

“Talk is cheap. People will be concerned by the inaction.”

She said it was now beyond the point where agreement could be reached between the Sinn Féin and the DUP and the two governments needed to become involved and look at viable options.

Ms Long called for all-party talks which could be mediated by an external mediator.

“The process made progress when we were all around the table. We were able to challenge. We suggested a mediator last June, now it should be considered.”

External help in the negotiations is much more likely to lead to a solution, she added.

There had been four to five months of finger-pointing, she said, which had led nowhere.

People had not voted for direct rule, it was not what they wanted, the Alliance leader said.

Ms Long said there should be consequences for missed deadlines because the public is losing confidence. “We need a much more hands-on approach from the two governments.”