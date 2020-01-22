DUP and Sinn Féin seek to reject ‘unjustifiable’ pay rise

The DUP and Sinn Féin are examining whether a controversial pay rise which was awarded to MLAs can be rejected.

The £1,000 increase raises Assembly members’ salaries to £50,500 per year.

Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill described the increase as “unjustifiable” and said it “should not be paid”.

“MLAs have no input into this decision,” she said, “nor did they seek it.”

The Alliance Party said it was “working with other party leaders to find a means to defer this.”

The money was recommended by the Independent Pay Review Body in 2016 as part of an annual uprating. It should have been awarded in £500 increments in 2018 and 2019, but was suspended while the North’s Assembly was not sitting for almost three years.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Assembly said that “following the formation of an Executive on 11 January 2020, the full provisions of the Assembly Members (Salaries and Expenses) Determination (Northern Ireland) 2016 are in effect, including the provisions for an annual uprating.

“The annual uprating, provided for in paragraph 3, has been applied.”

On Wednesday the DUP said the party was “totally opposed to this pay rise in light of the very recent restoration of the Assembly”.

The DUP, a spokesman said, was “currently examining options to see whether this rise can be returned and if not then it is the view of our members that they will not keep any additional salary but instead support local causes”.

‘Exploring options’

Sinn Fein said it was “opposed” to the increase and the party “will not accept it.”

“We are actively exploring options for stopping this pay rise,” a spokesman said. “If that is not possible then we will see if this money can be returned to public funds or donated to charity.”

A number of MLAs, including all of the SDLP’s assembly members, have said they will donate their pay rise to charity. Some have chosen to give the money to mental health charities.

Pat Catney, the SDLP MLA for Lagan Valley, said he did not think it was “appropriate for me or any MLA to take a pay rise when people in my constituency are struggling and MLAs have only just returned to Stormont. ” He is to donate his increase to a suicide and self-harm prevention charity in Lisburn.

The SDLP said there was currently no facility for MLAs to reject the pay increase.

A party spokesman said it was was “poorly judged and even more poorly timed”, and the party would “make representations to the Independent Pay Review Body urging them to consider public confidence in the political process when making future awards”

Explained

In a statement, a spokesman for the Alliance Party said that any reasoning for the rise should be explained by the Independent Financial Review Panel.

“We are not happy with the timing or content of this increase but it is not within our gift to refuse it unless sole control of salaries and office cost allowances is returned to MLAs, and that would be a retrograde step in terms of public confidence.

“Charitable donations are a personal and private matter for individual MLAs and not something on which Members generally comment publicly.”

The Ulster Unionist party (UUP) said that MLAs had not sought the pay rise, and “the timing of its announcement further undermines the perception of politics in the eyes of the public.”

“It is down to individual MLAs what they do with the pay rise,” a spokesman said. A number of UUP MLAs, including the party leader, Steve Aiken, have also said they will donate the money to charity.