DUP and Sinn Féin deal unlikely ahead of deadline

The DUP and Sinn Féin remained deadlocked at Stormont on Monday night as another deadline in the talks on restoring powersharing at Stormont was about to be broken.

Earlier in October the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire set midnight on Monday as the deadline for the North’s two largest parties to provide him with written confirmation that they had struck a deal to restore the Executive and Assembly.

But while the parties were continuing to negotiate late on Monday there was little expectation of a deal.

Mr Brokenshire said on October 19th that without a deal by the deadline he would have no option but to legislate for a budget for Northern Ireland at Westminster.

The Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, however, previously warned that if Mr Brokenshire started bringing in a budget at Westminster then this phase of the talks would end.

The British prime minister Theresa May provided some wriggle room by indicating that this latest deadline could be stretched further into this week to determine if the DUP and Sinn Féin could end the impasse.

Back in Belfast - important day for NI - with political will and a willingness to work together on all sides there is a deal to be done — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 30, 2017

Northern Ireland politics has largely been stalled since the late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in January at the height of the controversy over the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Ms May’s spokesman said on Monday that progress had been made in the talks but that “there are still significant gaps which remain and we continue to work with them to overcome these”.

In what appeared implicit acknowledgment that the deadline would be extended into the week, he added: “James Brokenshire has been clear that the latest we can practically introduce legislation to enable the Executive’s formation would be this week in order for it to be in time for a new Executive to set a budget.”

A Sinn Féin source suggested that the talks would resume on Tuesday regardless of Mr Brokenshire’s deadline.

Senior Sinn Féin politicians from the South – TDs Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty and MEP Matt Carthy – joined their Northern colleagues at Stormont on Monday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was also present and offering to assist the two parties towards an accommodation on a wide range of issues such as dealing with the past, same-sex marriage and a bill of rights for Northern Ireland.

Irish language act

The main obstacle to a deal remains Sinn Féin’s demand for a free-standing Irish language act which is at variance with the DUP’s insistence that any such legislation must be linked to other language issues such as Ulster Scots.

In a Twitter post Mr Coveney said Monday was an important day for Northern Ireland while adding that “with political will and a willingness to work together on all sides there is a deal to be done”.

The DUP has said it will not accept “a bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others” and called for Mr Brokenshire to set a budget.

A DUP spokesman said it wanted to see an Executive set up and warned that Sinn Féin “will have to realise that an agreement will only be possible when they drop red line demands”.

He added: “We will continue our discussions on the basis we believe devolution is best for Northern Ireland. Given Sinn Féin have dragged their feet over the last 10 months the Secretary of State should bring forward a budget to bring a measure of good government to Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said a deal can be done but it “needs to be a deal for all in our society and not just for the political leaderships of unionism”.