Dun Laoghaire result: Yes 77.06% and No 22.94%

The tallies for the Dun Laoghaire constituency, traditionally considered one of the most liberal in the State, were the slowest of all to come in in Citywest.

However, the final result was a large Yes majority of 77 per cent of voters, with 23 per cent voting no to the proposal to delete the Eighth Amendment.

The highest votes in favour of repeal were seen in areas such as Rathmichael and Shankill, with Yes votes of about 83 per cent in some cases.

Areas with a lower Yes vote included Blackrock, with about 65 per cent of votes in favour and Kill O’ The Grange, which voted about 68 per cent in favour of removing the amendment.

Meanwhile, veteran anti-divorce campaigner Fionnuala Sherwin is in the Citywest centre and has complained to the media that she cannot get access to the returning officer to complain about the allocation of tickets for the count for her Love Both group.

Ms Sherwin, who worked on the No campaign during the divorce referendum in 1995, previously took a High Court challenge to the constitutionality of the monitoring of votes in referendums.

She also told a planning hearing last year that she objected to the HSE’s planning application for the new National Maternity Hospital on the St Vincent’s campus in Dublin because of potential changes to its Catholic ethos.