Dublin West results: Joan Burton set to lose seat

Former tánaiste Joan Burton is set to lose her seat based on the final Dublin West tally which puts her on just 5 per cent of the vote.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Donnelly will top the poll in Dublin West and be elected on the first count with 28 per cent of the vote based on the final tally.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in second place with 20 per cent of the vote while Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers is third with 16 per cent.

Green Party councillor Roderic O’Gorman on 11 per cent is neck and neck with Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger on 10 per cent in this four-seater constituency.

Arriving at the count centre Mr Donnelly said: “We presented our message to the people. They listened and they voted for us in huge numbers from what I can see right across the State.

“That message really needs to resonate with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. They failed miserably particularly on housing. It was quite shocking to see that wherever we went housing was a massive issue and health was a massive issue.”

He said the party leader Mary Lou McDonald had said she would talk to all the other party leaders to look at trying to put a Government together and “our message would be we’re not going anywhere unless we can deliver change and drive change”.

Labour’s vote nationally is down to 4.6 per cent based on the Ipsos MRBI poll and as the campaign progressed it showed Ms Burton in major difficulty.

One of the expected major casualties of the election, Ms Burton first entered the Dáil in the Spring tide 1992 election under the leadership of Dick Spring, Ms Burton has been a TD for more than two decades. She lost her seat in 1997 but regained it in 2002 and held it until this election.

Fine Gael’s second candidate Cllr Emer Currie is on 4 per cent.

Social Democrats candidate Aengus Ó Maoláin and Aontú candidate Edward MacManus are both on 2 per cent of the tally.

Presidential election candidate Peter Casey who decided to run in Dublin West as a protest as well as in his native Donegal, has just 1 per cent of the tally.

Independent candidate businessman Seán O’Leary who is running in a number of constituencies is on 0 per cent.

Candidates: Leo Varadkar (FG), Emer Currie (FG), Jack Chambers (FF), Roderic O’Gorman (GP), Joan Burton (Lab), Ruth Coppinger (S-PBP), Paul Donnelly (SF), Aengus Ó Maoláin (SD), Edward McManus (Aontú), Peter Casey (Ind), Stephen O’Loughlin (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind)