Dublin South-West results: Murphy and Zappone under threat

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and Rise leader Paul Murphy look to be at risk in Dublin South-West, tallies suggest.

Mr Murphy, running under the Solidarity-People Before Profit banner, is on 5.1 per cent and the Independent is on 5.9 per cent.

With 48 per cent of the boxes tallied, Sinn Féin is running away with it, in this four-seat constituency. The party’s TD Seán Crowe is on 22.7 per cent, followed by Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy. Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart is on 10.6 per cent followed by the Green Party’s Francis Noel Duffy on 9.1 per cent. Half the boxes are yet to be tallied so things could change dramatically.

Candidates: Ciarán Ahern (Lab), Carly Bailey (Soc Dem), Colm Brophy (FG), Anne Marie Condren (Renua), Seán Crowe (SF), Mick Duff (Ind), Francis Noel Duffy (GP), Philip Dwyer (The National Party), Sandra Fay (S-PBP), John Lahart (FF), Paul Murphy (Rise), Charlie O’Connor (FF), Deirdre O’Donovan (FF), Colm O’Keeffe (Ind), Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG), Katherine Zappone (Ind).