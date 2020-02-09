Dublin South West results: Fine Gael’s Colm Brophy elected

Fine Gael’s Colm Brophy has been elected in Dublin South West on the tenth count, having taken 400 of the 5,166 votes distributed after the elimination of Fianna Fáil’s Charlie O’Connor. Those votes took Brophy over the line to take the third seat in this five seater.

Ciaran Ahern of the Labour Party has now been eliminated as we go into count 11 and his 5,803 votes, now being distributed, will likely bring in John Lahart (currently on 10,100 votes) of Fianna Fáil home, with Francis Noel Duffy (8,393) of the Green Party expected to take the final seat.

Reacting to his win Mr Brophy said he was acutely aware many of his party colleagues had lost their seats.

“ I personally think we need to be cognisant that there was a vote out there for change and that we as a party should look at that and see what that signifies. We have provided really good Government for many years and done wonderful things in terms of turning our country’s fortunes around but we obviously now have to take stock of what the outcome of this election means.”

Dublin South-West SEE FULL RESULTS

He ruled out “absolutely” his party working with Sinn Féin. “No, under absolutely no circumstances at all. I think I have made it very clear and I think the party has made it very clear. I personally don’t think Sinn Féin is a party that we should do business with. “

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, is said to be on her way back to the count centre here in Citywest where she is expected to concede the loss of her seat. She is trailing with 6,730 votes.

Earlier, Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit/Rise was elected on the ninth count.

He gained 1,283 transfers from the Social Democrats’ Carly Bailey, taking his total to 12,311. The quota here is 11,261.

His supporters cheered “We are unstoppable. A socialist world is possible” and “We got Paul in the Dáil” as he hugged his wife, Jess Spear. It is his first general election since he moved away from Solidarity of which he has been member since his teens and established the Rise grouping with a number of others former Solidarity members. The Rise group has been working closely with People Before Profit since it was established in October 2019.

Sinn Féin’s Sean Crowe was elected on the first count here, bringing in almost a double quota with 20,077 (29 per cent) of first preferences.

Candidates: Ciarán Ahern (Lab), Carly Bailey (Soc Dem), Colm Brophy (FG), Anne Marie Condren (Renua), Seán Crowe (SF), Mick Duff (Ind), Francis Noel Duffy (GP), Philip Dwyer (The National Party), Sandra Fay (S-PBP), John Lahart (FF), Paul Murphy (Rise), Charlie O’Connor (FF), Deirdre O’Donovan (FF), Colm O’Keeffe (Ind), Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG), Katherine Zappone (Ind).