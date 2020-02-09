Dublin South-Central results: Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Bríd Smith elected

Bríd Smith (People Before Profit-Solidarity) has retained her seat in Dublin South Central, on the back of a huge swath of transfers from Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who topped the poll on the first count.

Ms Smith received more than half of Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh’s 8,356 surplus in transfers, which saw her take the second of the four seats in the race, in the second count.

Joan Collins (Independents4Change) received 1,747 in transfers, putting her on 4,578 votes and in fifth place.

Minister of State Catherine Byrne (Fine Gael) is in third place in the race on 5,192 vote, 179 ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Catherine Ardagh.

However, Ms Collins would be expected to gain heavily from Ms Smith’s 880 surplus, which is to be distributed on the third count.

The final two seats are likely to be a dog fight between the three, with Green Party candidate Patrick Costello slightly behind the pack in sixth place on 4,449 votes.

Mr Ó Snodaigh received a huge 17,015 first preference votes to storm home in the traditionally left leaning constituency on the first count.

In the last general election the final seat was decided by a margin of just 35 votes after four days of counting, with Ms Smith taking it ahead of Ms Ardagh.

Rebecca Moynihan of the Labour Party polled below the party’s expectations, receiving 2,095 first preference votes, and Social Democrats candidate Tara Deasy polled 1,595 votes.

Speaking earlier after arriving in the RDS count centre, Mr Ó Snodaigh said it was “regretful” Sinn Féin decided against running two candidates in the constituency.

Following the disappointing local election results last year the party took Senator Máire Devine off the ticket. Speaking after arriving at the RDS count centre on Sunday, Ó Snodaigh said it was regretful the party did not run two candidates, “but at the end of the day one seat is better than none,” he said,

“Hindsight is a great thing, if I had run two and lost my own seat then everybody would have been criticising me for that,” he said.

In the 2016 general election Mr Ó Snodaigh polled 6,639 first preference votes, and was elected on the seventh count.

A TD since 2002, Mr Ó Snodaigh is a long-term campaigner on social issues, and an Irish speaker and enthusiast. Before he moved into full-time politics he worked for Bord na Gaeilge.

Candidates: Catherine Byrne (FG), Joan Collins (Independents 4 Change), Bríd Smith (S-PBP), Catherine Ardagh (FF), Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF), Patrick Costello (Green), Rebecca Moynihan (Lab), Tara Deacy (Social Democrats), Serina Irvine (National Party), Richard Murray (Ind), Alan Kerrigan (Ind), Robert Foley (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind).