Dublin South-Central results: Ó Snodaigh rues lack of second SF candidate

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has said it was a regret that Sinn Féin decided against running two candidates in Dublin South Central, where he is set to top the poll with 38 per cent of first preferences according to tally figures.

Following the disappointing local election results last year the party took Senator Máire Devine off the ticket.

Speaking after arriving at the RDS count centre on Sunday, Ó Snodaigh said it was regretful the party did not run two candidates, “but at the end of the day one seat is better than none”

“Hindsight is a great thing, if I had run two and lost my own seat then everybody would have been criticising me for that,” he said.

“People who maybe didn’t cast their votes in the last election, maybe a bit frustrated, cast it this time,” he said.

He was greeted to chants of “Óró sé do bheatha abhaile” (oh, you are welcome home) by the party faithful, arriving at the RDS ahead of the announcement of the first count, where he will top the poll.

He said the party should focus on speaking to other left wing parties ahead of the formation of the 33nd Dáil.

“If Fianna Fáil wishes to come and talk to Sinn Féin we will listen, the same with Fine Gael, my own preference is that we form a broad left grouping which would be quite substantial,” he said.

Joan Collins of Independents4Change is in a dog fight to keep her seat in the four seat constituency, where tallies see her at risk of losing out to Fianna Fáil’s Catherine Ardagh.

Junior minister Catherine Byrne (FG), Bríd Smith (PBP-Sol), and Catherine Ardagh (FF) are all on 11 per cent of votes tallied.

If Fine Gael were to lose a seat it would be a significant blow to the party.

Ms Collins is trailing behind the pack on six per cent, with the Green Party candidate Patrick Costello on nine per cent.

During the 2016 election the final seat here was decided by a margin of 35 votes, with Ms Smith elected ahead of Ms Ardagh, after four days of counting.

The indications from tallies point to another tight race.

Rebecca Moynihan (Labour Party) has polled five per cent, and Tara Deacy of the Social Democrats is on four per cent, based on tally figures.

More to follow

Candidates: Catherine Byrne (FG), Joan Collins (Independents 4 Change), Bríd Smith (S-PBP), Catherine Ardagh (FF), Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF), Patrick Costello (Green), Rebecca Moynihan (Lab), Tara Deacy (Social Democrats), Serina Irvine (National Party), Richard Murray (Ind), Alan Kerrigan (Ind), Robert Foley (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind).