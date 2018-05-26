Dublin South Central result: ‘We’ve all just grown up a little bit,’ says Collins

“I think we’ve all just grown up a little bit,” said Independent Dublin South Central TD Joan Collins as the referendum result for her constituency was about to be confirmed.

“We felt in the last couple of weeks we were getting it three to one in favour of repeal, very strong. You can never say for definite until you see the votes but that feeling was definitely there.”

With a turnout of 59.6 per cent in Dublin South Central, 74.9 per cent of voters voted for repeal.

The constituency has the Liffey as one of its boundaries, south-west inner city Inchicore, Kilmainham running out to Templeogue and Walkinstown, and taking in Ballyfermot, Cherry Orchard as well as and parts of Crumlin village and Kimmage.

A very mixed population on the socio-economic scale, it also has a mixed turnout in elections, but 3,000 people were on the supplementary or late register of voters, reflecting the huge interest of young people on the issue.

It has been dubbed “the people’s republic of Dublin South Central” because three of its four TDs are on the left; Ms Collins, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith and Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaig with Fine Gael represented by Catherine Byrne.

“The Dublin South Central vote, like the national vote has said that there is empathy,” Ms Collins said. “You can talk. You can share difficult experiences without having a real go at each other.”She believed the personal stories were the main influence for voters.

“It was generally a respectful campaign in relation to the No vote as well. Do you know something, I think we’ve just all grown up a little. I really do think we’ve matured as a nation.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Catherine Ardagh said it was a “super day for Mná na hÉireann” she was “absolutely delighted” that the polling station opposite her constituency office in Crumlin got 82 per cent for Yes.

She said it would be remiss for any politician not to listen to the democratic will of the people.

Mr Ó Snodaigh highlighted the over 80 per cent in favour of repeal in Chapelizod and Cherry Orchard boxes. He said people were aware of the Government’s proposals and were not shy in showing their approval for them.