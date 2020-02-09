Dublin Rathdown results: Shane Ross loses seat as Catherine Martin elected

Twice a poll topper and the first TD elected in 2016, Shane Ross lost his seat on the fifth count in Dublin Rathdown, the same count that saw Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin elected.

Ross said he didn’t attribute the result to his performance as Minister for Transport, but rather the “volatility” of the Rathdown electorate.

“It’s a very volatile constituency. Dublin Rathdown always has been and it’s always punished its poll toppers and I was a poll topper last time and the time before.”

However, he said he did not feel he had been punished by the electorate for entering into Government with Fine Gael.

“I don’t think I’ve been punished at all, I think what’s happened is that what the constituents have done is said we want to try something else we want a change from Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance and that is absolutely their entitlement and I accept it fully and I wish my successors a great deal of success.”

Dublin Rathdown SEE FULL RESULTS

The alliance had been a “very responsible if radical” part of the Government he said.

“My colleagues and I certainly had an effect on the way government operated and we’re proud of that.”

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond and Fine Gael Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan are neck and neck vying for the second seat.

Fianna Fail’s Shay Brennan and Sinn Féin’s Sorcha Nic Cormaic are still in contention for the final seat.

Mr Brennan’s running mate Deirdre Conroy was eliminated along with Independent Patrick Noonan.

In what must be the understatement of the day Ms Martin said it was “such an unusual election” that she couldn’t predict how many seats the party will secure.

“Overall there are a lot of seats that will come right down to the wire but this is the best result that we will have ever had as the Green Party.

“I remember becoming deputy leader in 2011 when we lost all our seats. We are now in a position where we have 49 councillors and could triple or quadruple our TDs in Dáil Éireann so for us it’s a good day and we are delighted and we say thank you to the electorate.”

Candidates: Josepha Madigan (FG), Catherine Martin (GP), Shane Ross (Ind), Neale Richmond (FG), Lettie McCarthy (Lab), Shay Brennan (FF), Deirdre Conroy (FF), Liam Coughlan (Aontú), Sorcha Nic Cormaic (SF), Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (S-PBP), Patrick Noonan (Ind)