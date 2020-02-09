Dublin Rathdown results: Shane Ross likely to lose seat as Greens set to top poll

Outgoing Green TD Catherine Martin is clearly unstoppable, the final tallies in Rathdown show with almost 21 per cent of first preferences. But things are looking bad for outgoing Transport Minister Shane Ross, the first TD elected in the State last time out. At just over the 8 per cent mark his seat would appear to be gone.

There is certainly a Fine Gael seat in this tight three seater, but whether it will be outgoing Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan or Seanad Brexit spokesman Neale Richmond whose profile has surged over the last year, is as yet unclear. Mr Richmond has almost 16 per cent of the first preferences and Ms Madigan is just behind at just over 15 per cent.

But the real question is whether there is a seat here for Fianna Fáil. Shay Brennan, a councillor and son of the late minister Séamus Brennan, has almost 11 per cent of first preferences according to the tallies, but Sinn Féin’s Sorcha Nic Cormaic also a councillor in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown is ahead of him on almost 12 per cent.

There still remains the possibility of a second seat for Fine Gael, but Labour’s Lettie McCarthy looks out of the picture with not quite 8 per cent of first preferences.

Candidates: Josepha Madigan (FG), Catherine Martin (GP), Shane Ross (Ind), Neale Richmond (FG), Lettie McCarthy (Lab), Shay Brennan (FF), Deirdre Conroy (FF), Liam Coughlan (Aontú), Sorcha Nic Cormaic (SF), Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (S-PBP), Patrick Noonan (Ind)