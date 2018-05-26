Dublin Rathdown result: overwhelming vote for repeal

The mostly middle-class constituency of Dublin Rathdown has voted overwhelmingly in favour of repeal.

It recorded a 76 per cent vote in favour of repeal on a turnout of 68 per cent. Of a valid poll of 45,374, 34,529 voted in favour of repeal and 10,845 voted against.

Many boxes in the constituency returned Yes votes in excess of 80 per cent.

The box at Ballinteer National School returned one of the highest Yes votes in the country. Of the 713 votes in the box, 596 (83.6 per cent) were in favour of Repeal .

Tally counter Dermot Manning, who is involved in the Dublin Rathdown Labour Party, said the Ballinteer box was “the story of the election”.

Dublin Rathdown TD and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan thanked her party colleagues who campaigned for a Yes vote.

In a tweet Ms Madigan said: “A sincere and heartfelt thank you to my FineGael colleagues who campaigned to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

As campaign co-ordinator, I am grateful for the huge effort you all made. Thank you Taoiseach campaignforleo for having the courage to bring it to the people.”