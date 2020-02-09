Dublin North-West results: Sinn Féin’s Dessie Ellis set to top the poll

Sinn Féin’s Dessie Ellis is set to top the poll in Dublin North West with more than 45 per cent of first preference votes according to tallies.

With 43 of 75 boxes opened, Mr Ellis has received 8,838 votes putting him far ahead of his rivals.

The Social Democrats Roisin Shortall is also expected to take one of the three available seats. Tallies show Ms Shortall at 17.38 per cent.

Currently in third position is Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe who, at 12.96 per cent, looks set to beat Fine Gael’s Noel Rock to a seat.

Mr Rock has polled stronger than expected with 8.9 per cent in early tallies.

The outcome of the contest in Dublin North West may be distorted by transfers from Mr Ellis which are likely to distribute amongst candidates on the left.

Tallies show the Green Party candidate Caroline Conroy in fifth position with 4.66 per cent of the vote.

Candidates: Noel Rock (FG), Paul McAuliffe (FF), Dessie Ellis (SF), Andrew Montague (Lab), Róisín Shortall (Soc Dems), Caroline Conroy (Green), Conor Reddy (S-PBP), Ian Croft (Ind), Niall Fitzgerald (Ind), Stephen Redmond (The National Party).