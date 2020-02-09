Dublin North-West results: Shortall wins for Soc Dems as Dessie Ellis tops poll

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall was elected on the fourth count in Dublin North West.

She was second elected in the three seat constituency, after Sinn Féin’s Dessie Ellis topped the poll with over 14,300 first preferences.

Speaking immediately after her election Ms Shortall said it was a “very good day for the Social Democrats.”

“There’s three [SEATS]in the bag now and we’re in very serious contention in three other constituencies,” she said.

Those three are Cian O’Callaghan in Dublin Bay North, Gary Gannon in Dublin Central and Jennifer Whitmore in Wicklow. Mr O’Callaghan and Whitmore look safe to pick up seats, with Gannon in a fight for the fourth Dublin Central seat.

The party also won a surprise seat in Cork South West, with 30-year old Holly Cairns taking the final position in that race that finished in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shortall said the centre left party “will be speaking to everybody over the coming days”, around potential coalition formation talks.

Noel Rock (Fine Gael) has been the main casualty in Dublin North West, conceding on Sunday that he would lose his seat. Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe is in the lead to take the last seat on 4,456 votes.

In a surprise result Conor Reddy, a 23-year-old activist involved in the Take Back the City has polled strongly for People Before Profit -Solidarity, putting him in distance of threatening McAuliffe for the last seat. Reddy was on 4,081 votes heading into the fifth count.

Candidates: Noel Rock (FG), Paul McAuliffe (FF), Dessie Ellis (SF), Andrew Montague (Lab), Róisín Shortall (Soc Dems), Caroline Conroy (Green), Conor Reddy (S-PBP), Ian Croft (Ind), Niall Fitzgerald (Ind), Stephen Redmond (The National Party).