Dublin Mid-West results: Ó Broin and Ward take first two seats

Two sitting Sinn Féin TDs are the first home in the four-seat Dublin Mid-West. The party’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin topped the poll and brought Mark Ward home with him on the second count – with about 700 votes to spare. The quota here is 9,091.

Chasing the last two seats now are Fine Gael’s Emer Higgins currently on 4,514, Fianna Fáil’s John Curran on 4,980 and Gino Kenny (Solidarity-PBP) on 3,819.

Speaking at he left the count centre at Citywest Mr Ó Broin described the election as an “historic turning point”.

“A huge number of people have voted for candidates who represent real change - in economic policy, social policy, and on constitutional issues - a united Ireland. Now, the question is what do we do with that.

“The message for everybody in the political process is a majority of voters want a profound level of change and any political party that stands in the way of that, I think they will be severely punished in the next general election whenever that happens.”

Dublin Mid-West SEE FULL RESULTS

He said Sinn Féin would speak to any party or group of TDs who were interested in discussing “what a progressive, left republican programme for Government looks like”.

He said he did not care which party they were if they were willing to deliver 100,000 homes on public land, to cut the cost of childcare by 66 per cent over five years and to invest the health service.

“Two things working families said to me on the doors across Dublin Mid West - they are fed up with things being done the way they have been done and they want someone in there to make some change.

“But they also gave us a very clear warning: ‘Don’t do what Labour did. Don’t do what Fine Gael did. Don’t turn your backs on working people and support a Government that has more of the same’.

That’s a big challenge for any party but we are aware of it and as we go through the next days and weeks and if are in negotiations if negotiations happen, we will be very mindful of those two things.”

He said “tides come in and tides go out” for political parties, so it would be crucial that Sinn Féin kept their word with the electorate, he said.

Candidates: Vicki Casserly (FG), John Curran (FF), David Gardiner (Workers’ Party), Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind), Emer Higgins (FG), Peter Kavanagh (GP), Gino Kenny (S-PBP), Caitríona McClean (FF), Eoin Ó Broin (SF), Francis Timmons (Ind), Joanna Tuffy (Lab), Mark Ward (SF).