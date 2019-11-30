Dublin Mid-West byelection: Tallies indicate SF’s Mark Ward topping poll

Sinn Féin has upset pre-election predictions by topping the poll in Dublin Mid-West where the party’s Councillor Mark Ward got 23.9 per cent of the vote, based on cross-party tallies.

The election in this constituency is set to be a three-horse race between Cllr Ward, Fine Gael Cllr Emer Higgins and Independent Cllr Paul Gogarty, formerly a Green Party TD.

The transfers of Fianna Fáil’s Shane Moynihan, who came in a close fourth (11.81 per cent), Independent Francis Timmons who came in fifth (6.91 per cent) and Labour’s Joanna Taffy (6.61 per cent) will dictate the outcome.

The tallies could be out by about 500 votes but the order of the count is expected to remain the same when the first count is formally declared.

Everyone will be watching for transfers from Fianna Fáil and whether they go to their confidence and supply partner Fine Gael or elsewhere. Early indications suggest there may be some transfers to Sinn Féin.

The byelection is caused by the election of former tánaiste and Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald to the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin director of elections and Dublin Mid-West TD Eoin Ó Broin said it was a very good result because the party exceeded its vote in the local elections when it got 22 per cent, while it got 23 per cent in this byelection.

The party was particularly strong in North Clondalkin and had this occurred in May at the local elections they would have an additional two councillors, Mr Ó Broin said.

‘If the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter’

Cllr Higgins had been expected to top the poll in her colleague’s former constituency but did not poll as well as Ms Fitzgerald in the general election.

Sinn Féin got its vote out with the highest turnout in working class areas and the lowest in middle-class neighbourhoods.

In Quarryvale there was a 30 per cent turnout while in Lucan in one school 34 per cent of the electorate vote by contrast one of the lowest if not the lowest turnout was in middle-class Newcastle.

Cllr Higgins’ election agency Stephen O’Neill said his candidate got 1,300 votes in the May local elections in Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas but that vote is down this time. “You can run all the campaigns you want but if the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Independent and former Green Party TD Paul Gogarty said he was relieved to have got his €500 deposit back because he exceeded the 12.5 per cent of the vote necessary in a byelection.

He will also get the maximum €8,700 of his €9,000 campaign fund back, which he said came from a credit union loan.

At this stage “I don’t see it happening,” he said of his chances of winning. He was delighted with his vote in Lucan and Palmerstown where he competed predominantly with Cllr Higgins.

A first count is expected shortly after the adjudication of spoiled votes. They have been collated in four different categories - no official mark of the polling station; a blank ballot paper; writing on ballot paper; and no clear preference.