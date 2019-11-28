Dublin gang crime ‘absolutely not’ out of control, says Flanagan

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said gangland crime is “absolutely not” out of control in Dublin.

The Minister’s comments onThursday follow the death of Eoin Boylan (22), who was shot dead in Coolock, north Dublin on Sunday evening.

“I had a meeting yesterday with the Garda Commissioner and his team. I believe it’s important that every effort be made on the part of communities to assist gardaí with their investigations,” said Mr Flanagan.

“We’ve had a number of successes in recent times, particularly drug heists and I believe that it’s important now gardaí relentlessly pursue those within our society who believe they can get away with it, they won’t.”

Mr Flanagan said his message to those living in areas where gangland crime is currently prevalent is that “those who wish to engage in law breaking will not succeed”.

“They will be relentlessly pursued by An Garda Síochána who are enjoying record resources and who are enjoying the leadership of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and his team. We’ve seen successes in recent times, we’ll see more,” he said.

Mr Boylan (22) was shot dead in Coolock, Dublin last Sunday evening. He had been warned by gardaí on three occasions his life was under threat.

He was shot at least six times, including at least once in the head, in the front garden of his house on Clonshaugh Avenue by a gunman who had been lying in wait for him.

The murder of Mr Boylan is believed to be linked to the ongoing gang violence in Coolock which has become the most deadly criminal feud in the country in recent months. If proven to be part of that feud, his killing was the fifth fatal shooting in the conflict.