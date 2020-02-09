Dublin Fingal results: Louise O’Reilly set for nearly 25% of vote

Louise O’Reilly of Sinn Féin is set to top the poll in Dublin Fingal with nearly 25 per cent of the first preference vote, tally figures suggest.

Fianna Fáil and the Green Party also seem likely to secure seats with a battle between Fine Gael, Labour and Independents for the final seats.

Tally operators in the constituency believe Ms O’Reilly could have about a quota and a half and that her surplus will have a significant impact on who gets seats later on in the count.

With all the boxes opened Ms O’Reilly had 24.8 per cent of the vote followed by Darragh O’Brien of Fianna Fáil on 15.9 per cent.

Joe O’Brien of the Green Party, who won a seat in a byelection in the constituency before Christmas, is on 13 per cent with Duncan Smith of Labour on just over 7 per cent.

Lorraine Clifford-Lee of Fianna Fáil and James Reilly of Fine Gael are close on over five per cent each.

Tally operators are forecasting that Ms O’Reilly will take the first seat with Darragh O’Brien and Joe O’Brien taking the next two.

They predict that Alan Farrell of Fine Gael will take the fourth seat .

The final seat could be a battle between Mr Smith of Labour and two Independents, Dean Mulligan or Tony Murphy.

Candidates: Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF), Darragh O’Brien (FF), Alan Farrell (FG), James Reilly (FG), Louise O’Reilly (SF), Duncan Smith (Lab), Joe O’Brien (GP), Paul Mulville (SD), Terry Kelleher (S-PBP), Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (S-PBP), Glenn Brady (Ind), Dean Mulligan (Ind), Tony Murphy (Ind), Alistair Smith (United People), Sandra Sweetman (Ind), Gemma O’Doherty (Ind)