Dublin Fingal result: fast-growing community records high Yes vote

Dublin Fingal, the fastest-growing and youngest constituency in the country, recorded one of the highest Yes votes in the State.

It recorded a turnout of 70 per cent.

The final result showed a valid poll of 67,363 of whom 51,840 people voted in favour of Repeal (exactly 77 per cent) while 15,529 (23 per cent) voted to retain the Eighth Amendment.

The Fingal area recorded an 8 per cent increase in population in the last census. The constituency contains such fast growing suburbs as Swords, Balbriggan, Balgriffin, Rush and Skerries.

Some of the new housing estates returned Yeses of more than 80 per cent.

A box from Swords Manor returned a 86.9 per cent vote in favour of Repeal while one from St Colmcille’s National School returned a Yes vote of 85 per cent.

Two boxes in River Valley, Swords, returned Yes votes in excess of 84 per cent.

Several boxes in Skerries too returned Yes votes in excess of 80 per cent.

In the newest part of Skerries there were Yes votes from polling booths based at the Skerries community centre of 82.6 per cent, 84.9 per cent and 83 per cent respectively.

A box in Kinsealy from the polling station Scoil an Duinnínigh Gaelscoil, returned a Yes vote of 84.3 per cent. Kinsealy is where the former Taoiseach Charles Haughey used to live.

“There are a huge number of apartment complexes there which all came out in favour of Yes,” said Ciaran Moore of the Fingal Together for Yes campaign.

“Younger housing estates with families came out to a huge extent. The only places we are seeing below 75 per cent is in old estates. All the new people in Dublin Fingal voted Yes.”