Dublin Fingal byelection: Figures ‘looking good’, says Green party candidate

The Green Party candidate in the Dublin Fingal byelection has said it is “looking good” for him as the counting of votes continues.

A first count is awaited in Dublin Fingal, yet Joe O’Brien of the Greens is expected to top the poll.

Tallies taken at the National Show Centre in Swords showed Mr O’Brien heading the field with around 23 per cent of first preference votes.

Arriving at the count, Mr O’Brien said the “figures are looking good”.

“Ultimately, we knew we ran a very high energy campaign, a very comprehensive campaign. We got into every corner of the constituency.

“The feedback on the doors was good. We were getting new people out on the canvass, pretty much every canvass. So we knew there was a bit of momentum behind us.

“And yeah, we felt we were going to perform well. So it’s looking good at the moment. The figures are looking good. But yeah, let’s hold off and see until we actually have a count.”

He said the issues that came up during the campaign included “a lot of infrastructure issues”.

“School places are a problem; overcrowded transport; housing, of course, comes up everywhere”.

While he said there were “echoes” of a pattern that emerged during the local elections of children encouraging their parents to vote Green because of climate change concerns, he said a lot of people were making their own minds up.

“I think that Green was a good option and a different option and a progressive option this time around as well.”