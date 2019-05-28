Dublin count suspended after Clare Daly and Barry Andrews dispute Boylan surplus

The counting of votes for the European Parliament Dublin constituency has been suspended following a row over the potential distribution of votes.

A row had erupted shortly before 11pm about the potential distribution of votes belonging to Sinn Féin candidate Lynn Boylan, if she were to be eliminated, as is expected.

If her votes were not distributed, it could potentially make a difference in terms of who comes third and who comes fourth.

The fourth seat, due to the Brexit impasse, is effectively frozen until the UK leaves the EU.

Independents for Change candidate Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews are in a fight for the second and third seats following the election of Ciarán Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking at midnight after the count was suspended, Daly indicated that the issue may end up in court.

“Clearly they want time to think on it and not rush it. There was an issue when Fianna Fáil swept in here, that’s when an issue arose.”

Daly demanded to see the returning officer after being told that Fianna Fáil representatives were speaking to official staff about the distribution of votes.

“I wasn’t the one who started this, I am not the one arguing. I would like the outcome of the election to reflect the way in which the voters of Dublin voted.

“What I want to see is consistent and fair procedures across the board. I will do everything I have done to fight for this seat. I would like to take up this seat now, of course I would.”

She said the Brexit situation is what makes the count potentially different.

“It is an unusual scenario. Normally when people are elected, all seats are equal once people are elected. In this scenario they are not because the last recipient may never get that seat so there is a contest still ongoing. It is how you adjudicate on that, so it is new territory for everybody.”

Asked could it go to courts, she said: “Anything can, can’t it. When you are down to such small numbers, I would imagine that is the thinking behind the suspension. People are tired, the staff are tired, let them sleep on it.”