Dublin City Council to examine if pedestrian areas need increased security

Dublin City Council is carrying out a “risk assessment” of areas in the city centre following the Barcelona terrorist attack to see if security measures are needed.

Dublin public representatives have warned that an urgent review of security at popular pedestrian areas in Dublin and other Irish cities must be undertaken in the wake of the Barcelona attack.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys said that like Barcelona, Dublin is a major international city for tourists and security “in very high footfall areas must be re-assessed”.

Independent Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring will bring forward an emergency motion at the council’s next meeting, for the introduction of more bollards in pedestrian zones.

Senator Humphreys said it would be very easy for a car to mount the pavement at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin and drive down Grafton Street.

“And not just Dublin, Ship Street in Galway has a huge tourist footfall as well”.

The south inner city-based Senator said that even though the terrorist attack threat is low, the introduction of measures such as automated bollards would be re-assuring particularly in the context of Dublin and Galway being such major tourist cities.

Councillor Ring said he will ask the Lord Mayor to accept an emergency motion on the issue at the next council meeting, which is due to take place on September 4th.

He pointed out that bollards are in place at the end of Moore Street which are operated manually - pulled down to allow delivery vans enter the street in the morning and pulled up and locked in place for the remainder of the day and at night to protect traders and prevent traffic using the street.

He said “you wouldn’t even notice them but they do the job efficiently and unobtrusively”.

Cllr Ring said similar bollards could be put in place for Henry Street and other areas on the south side of the city including Grafton Street.

“It wouldn’t be a huge expense and it’s possible to get aesthetically pleasing ones.”

The north inner city Independent councillor pointed out that there were already “automated bollards outside the Mansion House”, which he said were used mainly to prevent cars being parked in front of the Lord Mayor’s official residence.

Cllr Ring said he believed Garda preparedness for a possible attack was high and cited the recent simulation of an attack at Spencer Dock. “I have 100 per cent confidence in the ability of the gardaí,” he said, adding that the introduction of more “aesthetically pleasing” bollards would only enhance policing efforts.

Asked if the council was considering such protection measures a Dublin City Council spokeswoman said in a statement: “Meetings have taken place between Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána on this issue and a risk analysis of areas in the city centre is being undertaken to determine where any additional measures may be needed and the type and nature of any required interventions.”