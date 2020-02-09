Dublin Central results: McDonald on course for 36% of first preferences

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to top the poll in Dublin Central with a massive 36 per cent of first preference votes, according to tallies.

With almost all of the boxes opened and tallied in the four-seat constituency, Ms McDonald has sailed ahead into first place.

The Minister for Finance and Fine Gael candidate Paschal Donohoe is also polling well in second place with 13.32 per cent of the vote. Only marginally behind him is Green Party candidate Neasa Hourigan.

According to the tallies, Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick and the Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon are also in with a chance of a seat with 10 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively.

However, there is uncertainty around where Ms McDonald’s transfers will land. It is likely that many of her second preference votes will go to the Greens, Labour and the Soc Dems.

Labour’s Joe Costello is hovering around the 5 per cent mark, the tallies show.

Candidates: Gillian Brien (S-PBP), Christy Burke (Ind), Patrick Clohessy (Ind), Joe Costello (Lab), Paschal Donohoe (FG), Deirdre Duffy (FG), Mary Fitzpatrick (FF), Gary Gannon (Soc Dem), Rita Harrold (S-PBP), Neasa Hourigan (GP), Mary Lou McDonald (SF), Sarah Louise Mulligan (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind), Éilis Ryan (WP), Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú), Dolores Webster (Ind).