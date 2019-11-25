Dublin businesses to be hit with near 3% rate hike in 2020

Dublin city businesses will be hit with a near 3 per cent rate increase next year after councillors finally passed a budget on Monday.

There will also be a 36 per cent increase for the East Link toll and a 10 per cent hike in on-street parking charges.

Local authority rents will not increase.

The budget was passed following controversy around a Government decision to take €8.4 million in rates due from Irish Water and redistribute it to other councils.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who was widely criticised at Monday night’s council meeting, wrote to Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe in response to the concerns. He said the money in question was a small part of the overall budget.

“Thus should not be, and with your leadership, will not be the cause of any increased charges or decreased services,” he wrote.

Rates for businesses will go up by 2.7 per cent from January.

More to follow...