Dublin Bay South results: Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell likely to lose seat

Based on a fully tally in Dublin Bay South, the seats are widely predicted to go to Eamon Ryan of the Greens, Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin, Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael and, most probably, Jim O’Callaghan of Fianna Fáil, with sitting Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell and Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys losing out.

With the traditional Fine Gael vote strengthening in the final days of a lacklustre campaign, and strengthening most in this constituency behind Mr Murphy, Ms O’Connell finds herself almost 2,000 first preferences adrift of her running mate, according to the tally. Mr Humphreys is almost 1,500 votes further back from Ms O’Connell and has little chance of making up this ground.

Candidates: Eoghan Murphy TD (FG), Kate O’Connell TD (FG), Jim O’Callaghan TD (FF), Eamon Ryan TD (Green), Cllr Chris Andrews (SF), Senator Kevin Humphreys (Labour), Sarah Durcan (Social Democrats), Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua), Norma Burke (Ind), Peter Dooley (Ind), Mannix Flynn (Ind), John Dominic Keigher (Ind), Annette Mooney (S-PBP), Seán O’Leary (Ind), Ben Scallan (Irish Freedom Party).