Dublin Bay South byelection: FF councillor Deirdre Conroy to seek nomination

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Conroy will seek the party’s nomination for the Dublin Bay South byelection after the seat was vacated by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy.

Ms Conroy wrote to members of the party’s constituency organisation on Tuesday and told them that for the past two weeks she has been “thinking carefully” about whether to put her name forward, and discussing the issue with her family.

“I’ve now made my decision and I want you to know that I have decided to put my name forward for selection. I believe I have the experience and work ethic required to be a TD for this constituency.”

While noting she has only been a councillor for two years, she said she has “done a huge amount of work on behalf of people and residents associations throughout the Dublin Bay South constituency”.

Prominent Fianna Fáil backbencher Jim O’Callaghan is a TD for the constituency and is director of elections for the party. Councillor Claire O’Connor, who, like Ms Conroy and Mr O’Callaghan is a barrister, is also tipped to contest the Fianna Fáil ticket for the byelection.

Fine Gael councillor Jame Geoghegan has secured support from all 12 branches in his party’s local organisation, while Labour senator Ivana Bacik will contest the seat for her party.

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said last week she would not seek the party’s nomination, saying she felt she was not the current leadership’s favoured candidate. Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leo Varadkar said he had not expressed a preference for any candidate in the contest.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has confirmed she will seek the Green Party nomination for the byelection, as will party councillor Claire Byrne.

Chay Bowes, who publicised and complained to the gardaí about the leaking of confidential documents by Mr Varadkar, is said to be considering a run.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn has begun his campaign, and Independent Norma Burke, who sought a nomination as satirical candidate Bunty Twuntingdon-McFuff, has said she will stand as well.